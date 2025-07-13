Myanmar Nationals Who Sought Refuge In Mizoram Return Home

Around 2,500 Myanmar nationals, who had sought refuge in Mizoram following violent clashes between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-Hualngoram) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) on July 5, began returning to their country on Saturday.

Intense fighting between two armed Chin groups in Myanmar had forced civilians to flee to Mizoram's Champhai district on July 6.

According to officials, around 2,845 people from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar villages - both bordering Mizoram - had begun seeking refuge in Zokhawthar village since the morning of July 5. Most of the displaced joined relatives residing in Zokhawthar, while others took shelter at a local community hall, where civil society groups provided food and basic necessities.

The armed conflict reportedly began around noon (Myanmar time) on July 5 in the villages of Satawm, Lianhna, and Tuichirh. According to reports, the CNDF forces launched a major offensive at approximately 8:30 am, with heavy gunfire continuing until 2:30 pm.

The CNDFseized all eight CDF-Hualngoram camps, including their main base at Tuichirh.



Five CDF-Hualngoram members were injured and evacuated to Zokhawthar, with one of them, who suffered a bullet injury on his face, being taken to Champhai District Hospital. Local leaders of Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar also confirmed that two wounded CNDF fighters received treatment in the village.

Political Adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Lalmuanpuia Punte, visited Zokhawthar on July 6, and also crossed over into the Chin State to meet leaders and broker peace between the two factions.