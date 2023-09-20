'Growing Hate Crimes': New Delhi's Advisory For Indians In Canada

The Indian government has rejected Canada's allegations on the Khalistani terrorist's killing.

A day after Canada updated its travel advisory for India, the Ministry Of External Affairs has also released an advisory for Indians in that country. The escalation follows the tit-for-tat expulsion of envoys and comes in the wake of the diplomatic stand-off between the countries following Canada's allegations on the involvement of Indian officials in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist.

The strong advisory, which was issued on Wednesday, speaks of growing anti-India activities and "politically condoned hate crimes" in Canada and urges Indian nationals in the country - as well as those planning to travel there - to exercise caution.

Speaking in the Canadian parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said his government had "credible allegations" linking the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June with the "agents of the Government of India".

The Indian government has rejected the claim as "absurd and motivated".

'Anti-India Activities'

The advisory released by India states, "In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution. Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda."

The communication urged Indian nationals to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. It also said that the Indian High Commission and consulates general will be in contact with the Canadian authorities to "ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada".

Urging students to stay vigilant, it said, "Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal, madad.gov.in"

Registration, it added, would enable the High Commission and the consulates general to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in "the event of any emergency or untoward incident".

Canada's Update

Canada had updated its travel advisory to India on Tuesday and the new communication mirrors, to a large extent, what the United States advises its citizens.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Canada's advisory stated, "The security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is tense. There are high risks of violent protests, civil unrest and acts of terrorism and militancy... Terrorist attacks against security forces have led to civilian casualties. Further attacks could take place at any time."

Mentioning Assam and Manipur, it said, "Several extremist and insurgent groups are active in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur. They regularly target local government and security forces and may use various criminal activities to finance their activities."