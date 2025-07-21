Kanwar Yatra 2025: Delhi-Faridabad Route Closed Till July 23, Check Alternate Routes

Kanwar Yatra 2025: The Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad stretch on the Agra Canal Road will be closed for vehicles between July 21 and July 23 because of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, said Delhi Traffic Police in an advisory. The measures have been taken to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees as a large number of Dak Kanwars are expected during this period. Delhi Traffic Police urged the commuters to plan travel in advance, especially to hospitals, airports, or railway stations and use public transport wherever possible.

Emergency vehicles (Ambulances, Fire Brigade, Police) will be allowed movement, though advised to avoid the affected stretches unless necessary.

The commuters have been asked to follow the on-ground traffic police instructions and diversion signs, and follow Delhi Traffic Police's official social media handles for real-time alerts.

Also Read | 9 Notices To Air India In 6 Months For Safety Violations: Government

Road To Avoid From July 21 to July 23

Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna Bridge Road

Agra Canal Road / Eco Park Road

Traffic Advisory



In connection with heavy Kanwar Yatra movement, Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad) will remain closed from 21.07.2025 to 23.07.2025.



Traffic congestion expected on Kalindi Kunj–Yamuna Bridge Road. Use alternate routes via Road No.13 & Mathura… pic.twitter.com/lxvV4pVFRM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2025

Travel Advisory Issued For NCR Commuters

"In connection with heavy Kanwar Yatra movement, Agra Canal Road (Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad) will remain closed from 21.07.2025 to 23.07.2025," Delhi Traffic Police shared the advisory on X (formerly Twitter) on July 20.

The advisory also noted that the Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj is likely to experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion because of the devotees.

The commuters travelling from Noida towards Faridabad or Delhi are "strongly advised" to avoid both the Yamuna Bridge Road and Agra Canal Road from July 21 to 23, the advisory mentioned.

The Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road) will be completely closed for vehicular movement. Meanwhile, Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna Bridge Road may experience intermittent closures and heavy congestion.

Also Read | What Next in Impeachment Process For Judge Caught In Cash-At-Home Row

Here Are The Alternate Routes

Delhi Traffic Police said that vehicles coming from Noida towards Delhi or Faridabad may use: