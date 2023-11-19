Ahead Of India Vs Australia World Cup Final, Delhi Police's Viral Post

Delhi police's post on X is going viral on the internet.

The Indian cricket team registered a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final. Now, India is gearing up for its World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Australia. Amid the fervour of the game, the Delhi police's post on X is going viral on the internet.

Delhi Police gave a pun-intended traffic advisory and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "India, you already know what to do!"

Delhi police also wished the Indian team with a special message. Using the motif of yellow light, signifying 'get ready to go', the police force, in a post on X, asked 'Men in blue' to go for the trophy with caution.

The text read, "India Knows... On Yellow, You Need To Be Watchful But Keep Going." Adding, "Go India, Go!"

See the post here:

Earlier, Ahmedabad police utilised social media to raise awareness, advising the public against engaging in the purchase of black-market tickets for the final match. They are urging people to firmly reject any involvement in such ticketing practices.

"Let's unite in support of India, expressing our enthusiasm with the shoutout, "Time to bleed blue!". Together, let's firmly reject any involvement in black ticketing practices," tweeted the Ahmedabad Police.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik reacted to the black marketing of tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia. He stated that the city police are working proactively to prevent the black marketing of tickets, and if such activity occurs during the match, action will be taken against the culprits.