"It's All In The Mind": PM On Keeping Morale High In High-Pressure Work

PM Narendra Modi, 72, shared why he is able to work hard even at his age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to NDTV explained what drives him to serve a nation of 1.4 billion without getting exhausted.

He said one of the reasons why he is able to walk the extra mile is the experience he gained while he was young.

"I have working hard since I was 15, and developed a habit of living amid difficulties. I never looked for comfort or conveniences because whenever I got anything, I took it with a sense of duty," PM Modi told NDTV.

"I am always learning. When you get up every day with the mindset of a student, you remain a student throughout your life and keep learning. The mind remains fresh," the Prime Minister said.

"I will give two examples. One is a computer operator. He works all day, goes home tired, throws his bag. He is not even 50 years old. He is a computer operator who uses his fingers to type. Now see a sitar player. He also uses his fingers to play the instrument. If you see him even 80 years later, he will still look fresh," PM Modi said.

"So what's the difference between the two? It's all in the mind. That's why if you know the science of living, I don't think will go through many troubles," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi, 72, is looking to win a third term. His party, BJP, has expressed confidence in winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In another interview to NDTV last week, PM Modi had said the Opposition bloc INDIA's weakest point is its reliance on dynastic politics.

Explaining the matter to NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, PM Modi had said leaders of the INDIA bloc were more interested in the welfare of their own children, and not the children of the nation.

"If you make all of them sit together, you will see this is his son, or this is his father. It is clear that the INDIA bloc is more interested in setting up their children, and not bother about the welfare of the children of the nation," PM Modi had told NDTV on May 19.