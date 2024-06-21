Exclusive: In A Handwritten Note, Chief Justice Lists Yoga Asanas, Benefits

CJI Chandrachud said he has been doing yoga for the last 26 years.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud participated in International Yoga Day celebrations with the Supreme Court registry staff yesterday and talked about four lessons yoga teaches.

Speaking at the event organized at the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India said "International Yoga Day is a festival, a celebration and it shows commitment at a personal and social level. The day is also for adopting an ideal lifestyle."

NDTV accessed a note written by the Chief Justice in Hindi, listing different asanas of yoga and what values we can learn.

The CJI discussed the four lessons we can learn from yoga. 'Sadbhavna' (Goodwill), which brings respect for every creature on Earth. 'Sashaktikaran' (Empowerment) - Individually, socially and for the nation. 'Siddhant' (Principles) affects our lifestyle and 'Samanvay', which teaches us coordination between breathing and physical movement.

He also mentioned an incident that took place three days before International Yoga Day. CJI Chandrachud said, "Three days ago I was doing Surya Namaskar and suddenly sprained his back," adding that the incident taught him that "we should always remain humble".

The Chief Justice gave a special mention to his 90-year-old yoga teacher, Anant Limaye also known as Limaye Kaka, who retired from State Bank of India and now lives in Pune.

The Chief Justice said Physical labour and exercise are important for good health and yoga is also a path to spiritual progress.

CJI Chandrachud said he has been doing yoga for the last 26 years, which includes Aalom-Vilom, Kapalbhati, Tadasana, and Pawan Muktasana.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, the CJI said he wakes at 3:30 am to do yoga every day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at a mass yoga session in Srinagar yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yoga can help Jammu and Kashmir attract more tourists which will provide new livelihood opportunities to the residents.

Several leaders from across the country - from Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - shared glimpses from their yoga sessions to commemorate the event.