Forged Degrees, Stolen Equipment: 'Fake' Doctor's Trail Of Deception

Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, alias Dr N John Kamm, a man who posed as a UK-returned cardiologist and treated dozens of patients at Damoh's Mission Hospital without a valid medical license, will be in police custody for five days.

His arrest came in the wake of a harrowing revelation: He allegedly conducted 15 surgeries in 45 days. Seven of the patients died.

As he was escorted to a local court today under heavy security, enraged locals attempted to assault him.

NDTV's exclusive investigation has exposed the layers of deception in this chilling case.

From forged medical degrees to stolen medical equipment, the story of Narendra Yadav is a disturbing tale of fraud and systemic oversight.

Hospital Alleges Theft

Yadav had adopted the name Dr N John Kam to operate within Mission Hospital, Damoh. And he stands accused not only of forgery, fraud and endangering lives, the hospital has also accused him of theft.

CCTV footage from February 2 obtained by NDTV shows him arriving at the hospital accompanied by a personal bouncer carrying a suitcase. The suitcase allegedly contained a portable echo machine, now reported stolen.

"He took our portable echo machine worth Rs 5-7 lakh. We have lodged a complaint," said Pushpa Khare, Manager, Mission Hospital.



The Fake Degrees



NDTV has traced Narendra Yadav's alleged degrees: MBBS from North Bengal Medical College, MRCP from St George's Hospital, London, DM (Cardiology) from Pondicherry University.

However, these credentials don't hold up under scrutiny.

Sources said the MBBS registration number belongs to a female doctor, and no credible records exist for the other qualifications.

"The degree appears to be fake and morphed," confirmed senior police officer SP Shrutkirti Somvanshi.

"His mobile, tab, and even emails suggest fabricated identities. He has possibly been operating in Madhya Pradesh impersonating a doctor for seven or eight years. We are questioning him using medical terminology to verify the extent of his knowledge-or lack thereof," she added.



19 Years Ago

This is not the first time Yadav's fraudulent practices came to light.

In 2006, he operated on former Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla at the Apollo hospital. Sources said sources during his tenure, eight patients died there.

At that time, too, investigations pointed toward a fake MBBS degree.

"I was present when my father's surgery took place. I grew suspicious after seeing repeated catheter removals," said Anil Shukla, retired High Court judge and son of the late Speaker.

"Despite Apollo Hospital branding him as a London-returned expert,

we were misled. This case deserves a probe by a sitting High Court judge," he added.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Medical and Health Officer of Bilaspur, Dr Pramod Tiwari, has now taken action against Apollo Hospital. A formal notice has been issued to the hospital management, seeking a detailed explanation on the appointment of the fake doctor.

The hospital has been asked to submit all documents of his educational qualifications and clarify what action, if any, was taken against him in connection with the deaths of several patients, including the former Speaker.

A Congress delegation meanwhile visited Apollo Hospital and demanded details about Narendra Yadav's appointment and the verification process of his documents.



In his 42-day tenure at the Damoh Mission Hospital, the imposter examined around 70 patients and conducted 15 surgeries, seven of which proved fatal.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer or CMHO and the agency that facilitated his hiring will also be questioned, said Ms Somvanshi.

"We are looking into who is responsible, from the agency to hospital officials. CMHO's statement will also be recorded," the officer confirmed.

This case highlights the systemic failure that extends from the hospital's verification process, to Medical Council's lack of due diligence, and the misplaced trust of families mourning the loss of their loved ones.