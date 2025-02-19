Exclusive: Delhi Chief Minister-Designate's Message For Women Voters

Delhi will get its ninth Chief Minister in Rekha Gupta on Thursday, becoming only the fourth woman to hold the position in the national capital. Speaking to NDTV, she said the honour is not just for her but for "all the sisters and daughters of this country".

Ms Gupta asserted that women's issues will be her priority and had a special message for them: "Their fight for their rights... they will get their rights".

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, women were at the centre of the BJP's poll pitch. The party has promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, surpassing AAP's promise of Rs 2,100, financial assistance of Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

Ms Gupta, 50, also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leadership and the people of Delhi for the responsibility bestowed on her and said every moment of her life will be spent fulfilling it.

"I want to thank PM Modi, BJP high command people of Delhi for giving me this opportunity, after 27 years, a new chapter is beginning. It is a moment of pride for the women in the country. We have staked claim to form the government...each and every commitment of BJP, fulfilling it is the ultimate goal of my life," she said.

Rekha Gupta, who won from Shalimar Bagh defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes and was among the frontrunners for the chief ministership, will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at the Ramlila ground on Thursday. Top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

She was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late evening, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, who along with OP Dhankar was appointed as the party's two central observers, announced on Wednesday.

Ms Gupta, 50, later met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked a claim to form the government.

There was no official word from the party whether there would be a deputy chief minister in the BJP government. However, party sources said that in the cabinet, representation will be given to all communities. Delhi can have a maximum of seven ministers including the Chief Minister.

She will also be the fourth Chief Minister from the BJP in Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate in the Delhi assembly election earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. The Congress failed to open its account.