Exclusive: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Outlines Vision For Next 5 Years

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the transformative impact of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) governance in the state, emphasizing the implementation of schemes that have alleviated hunger and prioritised inclusive development.

"People used to die of hunger in Chhattisgarh, but after BJP came to power, schemes were implemented to provide ration at extremely subsidised prices," Mr Sai told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

He underscored the party's commitment to addressing the fundamental needs of the people, ensuring that access to essential commodities is affordable for every citizen.

The BJP's vision, as articulated by Chief Minister Sai, is encapsulated in the motto of 'Sabka Vikas' – development for everybody. He emphasised that the party is dedicated to working towards the welfare of all, with a special focus on marginalised communities, including tribals and scheduled castes.

"BJP will work towards everyone - including the tribals and scheduled castes. Our motto is Sabka Vikas (development for everybody)," reiterated Mr Sai.

The Chief Minister also announced a significant focus on female literacy as a priority area for the government. Recognizing the pivotal role that education plays in empowering women, he pledged to implement measures to enhance female literacy rates across the state.

Vishnu Deo Sai was a surprise pick for the Chief Minister. He has been state BJP chief, a Union Minister of State, and a member of the BJP national working committee.