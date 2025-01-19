"Excited": US Podcaster Lex Fridman Says Will Interview PM Modi Next Month

Lex Fridman, a renowned artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and podcaster, on Sunday, said that he will visit India in February to host a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The podcaster mentioned that he is "excited" to experience India's historic culture during his visit.

"I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can," Fridman wrote in a post on X.

I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February.



I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 18, 2025

Fridman, known for his in-depth conversations with global leaders, is reportedly expected to explore a range of topics with PM Modi including India's burgeoning role in technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance, and its growing influence on the global stage. PM Modi's initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and the country's advancements in AI, could serve as focal points for the conversation, reported news agency IANS.

Fridman has been hosting the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018, interviewing prominent figures from science, technology, sports, and politics. He has hosted several prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, US President-elect Donald Trump, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He has over 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

PM Modi's first podcast appearance

PM Modi made his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series earlier this month. During the nearly two-hour conversation, PM Modi shared several anecdotes, including aspects of his childhood, education, entering politics, setbacks, handling stress, and policy management, among other topics.

The PM also recalled his interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first term in 2014.

He also reacted to the memes related to him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that have been viral on social media for the past couple of years. "Wo toh chalta rehta hai" (that's an ongoing thing). "I don't waste my time on that," he told Kamath.