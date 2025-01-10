PM Modi Reacts To Memes Featuring Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni: <i>"Wo Toh Chalta Rehta Hai"</i>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series, said that he is aware of the memes that have been viral on social media for the last 1-2 years related to him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In this light-hearted conversation, Mr. Kamath asked the question about the viral "Melodi Memes" featuring him and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"PM Sir, as we are talking about other countries, if I may digress a little, I must say my favourite food is pizza, which originates from Italy. People often say that you know a lot about Italy. Would you like to share something about it? Haven't you seen those memes?" he asked again.

Watch the video here:

To this, the Prime Minister responded, "Wo toh chalta rehta hai" (that's an ongoing thing). "I don't waste my time on that," he added.

The two-hour podcast saw the Prime Minister sharing several anecdotes, including aspects of his childhood, education, entering politics, setbacks, handling stress, and policy management, among others.

The podcast trailer was shared by PM Modi himself on X, formerly Twitter. "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" PM Modi wrote.