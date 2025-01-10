"I'm Only Human, Not God": PM Modi In Podcast Debut With Zerodha Chief Nikhil Kamath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series, said that mistakes happen and he too is susceptible to making them.

"Mistakes happen, and I too can make some. I am also a human, not god," PM Modi told Mr Kamath.

The Zerodha co-founder also shared his apprehension about his language skills in the beginning of the podcast, jokingly referring to his "bad Hindi."

"Sir, please forgive me if my Hindi is not good. I am South Indian. I mostly grew up in Bangalore. My mother's city is Mysuru, where people mostly speak Kannada. My father was near Mangalore. I learned Hindi in school, but I don't have fluency in the language," Mr Kamath told PM Modi.

To this, the Prime Minister responded reassuringly, saying, "Hum dono ki aise hi chalegi" (We will manage together like this). I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me. This is my first podcast, I don't know how it'll go with your audience."

Watch:

The two-hour podcast saw the Prime Minister sharing several anecdotes, including aspects of his childhood, education, entering politics, setbacks, handling stress and policy management, among others.

"I used to wash the clothes of all my family members. Because of that, I was allowed to go to the pond," PM Modi said.

The podcast trailer was shared by PM Modi himself on X, formerly Twitter. "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" PM Modi wrote.