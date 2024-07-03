Excise Scam Case: Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended

A court in Delhi today extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha

A court in Delhi today extended till July 25 the judicial custody of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended their custody after they were produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.



