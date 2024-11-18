Excessive Mobile Use Linked to Depression In Teens: AIIMS Bhopal Study

3.1 per cent of teenagers showed signs of depression, revealed study. (Representational)

Growing dependence on mobile phones among children and teenagers is leading to a surge in mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, according to a new study. Highlighting this alarming trend, the study and an OPD analysis conducted by AIIMS Bhopal revealed that 33.1 per cent of teenagers in Madhya Pradesh are battling depression, while 24.9 per cent are struggling with anxiety.

Suryansh Dubey, a seven-year-old from Bhopal, showcases the extreme impact of excessive screen time. Suffering from virtual autism disorder, Suryansh could barely speak and communicate with strange sounds until recently. His condition stemmed from spending up to eight hours daily on mobile phones. While his family spent lakhs on treatment with limited success, therapy at AIIMS Bhopal has gradually improved his condition.

"He has started speaking and studying a little now," shared his grandfather, Laxminarayan Dubey. His mother, Pinky Dubey, recounted, "Earlier, he would not speak at all and only made strange sounds, spending almost the entire day on the phone."

The AIIMS Psychiatry Department conducted a two-year research study on 413 teenagers between the ages of 14 to 19, analysing their mental health and social media usage during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings are concerning:

33.1 per cent of teenagers showed signs of depression, 24.9 per cent were anxious.

56 per cent were impatient, 59 per cent displayed frequent anger issues.

Many suffered from multiple mental health problems simultaneously.

Dr Anuradha Kushwaha, a child psychiatrist and researcher at AIIMS, highlighted, "Excessive screen time is leading to issues like delayed speech in younger children and irritability, obesity, and aggression in adolescents. Parents often underestimate the adverse effects of prolonged gadget use."

The World Health Organization (WHO) offers clear guidelines for children's screen time, but awareness remains low:

Children under 2 years: No screen time, except occasional video calls.

Children aged 2-5 years: Screen time should not exceed 1 hour daily.

Older children and teenagers: Screen time must be balanced with physical and social activities.

Dr Vijender Singh, Head of a Department (HoD) of Psychiatry at AIIMS, advises parents to engage children in alternative activities, including family interactions and outdoor play, to reduce gadget dependency.

Mental health care remains underutilised in India due to the stigma linking it with madness. Dr. Ajay Singh, Director of AIIMS Bhopal, emphasised, "Excessive screen time is causing both physical and mental health problems. Institutions like AIIMS offer effective treatments and wellness centres, but awareness and willingness to seek help are crucial."

This research underscores the urgent need for parents, educators, and policymakers to address the growing mental health crisis fueled by digital dependency among children and teenagers.