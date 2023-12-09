'Exaggerated Narration': Mumbai Traffic Police Responds To Man's Fake Challan Claim

The man was issued a challan of Rs 972 for violating no-parking rules.

Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday responded to a man who claimed that an officer at Mantralaya issued a wrong fine on his electric vehicle that was plugged in for charging in the city. The police department clarified the issue on X (formerly Twitter) after a video shared by the man, Prabhat Tiwari, went viral online. In a series of posts, the police shared data from the respective charging station as proof and that said that the car was "never on charge". They also added that the EV charging company denied the allegation of Mr Tiwari's vehicle being charged there.

"Charged Since Your Car Was Never On Charge. With due respect to your expression of emotions sir, we beg to differ from your exaggerated narration! Request you to give a patient read to our 'proofs'," the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on X.

"We enquired the allegation of your car being towed while it was being e-charged. To your disappointment, Jio-BP Pulse ( The EV charging company ) has denied your vehicle being charged at all! Only six cars were charged at that EV station on the said day," the department added.

Further, the police said that the electric car near the charging station was obstructing another EV car driver and was towed based on a complaint. "Your car should have got charged much earlier if it was on charge at all!" the cops said, adding, "And guess what? On process of investigating your allegations, we have come across your two previous violations. One of No Parking and another more dangerous for others, of Jumping traffic signal".

Mr Tiwari had shared a video on social media alleging that a Mumbai Police officer wrongly issued a fine against an electric vehicle that was plugged in for charging near Mantralaya. According to him, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon. He was issued a challan of Rs 972 for violating no-parking rules.

Sharing the video on X, Mr Tiwari wrote, "Car was on charging, & they dragged it as for and made challan saying it's on no parking, How rubbish is that, how a charging point is meant to be no parking place. Farzi challan (fake fine) and then vasooli, no one there to help".

He also shared a screenshot of the challan issued and demanded a refund and urged that strict action be taken against the police officer. He said that the cops demanded cash and forced him to pay the amount.

However, in response, the Mumbai Traffic Police shared that the there were only six vehicles at the charging station - five cabs and one private vehicle of another person parked there.