Doctors In China Remove 60 Live Worms From Woman's Eyes

Doctors in China recently extracted more than 60 live worms from a patient's eyes during a ghastly operation. According to the Mirror, the woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed, had been experiencing itchy eyes, and her distress escalated when she witnessed a parasite worm falling out after rubbing her eyes to relieve the tingling sensation. She was left terrified and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kunming, China.

Upon examination, doctors were shocked to discover the space between her eyeballs and eyelids infested with live worms. They removed more than 40 live worms from her right eye and more than 10 from her left. In total, the doctors removed more than 60 parasites from the woman's eye, according to the Mirror.

Dr Guan, who conducted the operation, said that the unusually high number of parasites made the patient a rare case. As per Daily Express US, the medics believe that the woman was infected by roundworms of the Filarioidea type, which are typically transmitted through fly bites.

However, the woman thinks that she contracted the worms from dogs and cats, carrying the infectious larvae on their bodies. She suspects that touching the animals and rubbing her eyes could have led to the infestation.

The doctors have urged the woman to undergo frequent check-ups to monitor the possibility of residual larvae. They also asked her to always wash hands immediately after touching pets.

Meanwhile, in another bizarre discovery, doctors in the US were left baffled after finding a fully intact house fly inside a man's intestines during a colonoscopy. The finding was made when a 63-year-old man went in for a routine colon screening in Missouri. The colonoscopy was going normal until the doctors reached the transverse colon - the top of the large intestine - and came across a fully intact fly.

The 63-year-old patient, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was equally bewildered by the discovery and had no idea how the insect got into his body. He told the doctors that he had only consumed clear liquids before his procedure and, two days before, had eaten pizza and lettuce - but could not recall a fly being on any of the food he ate. The man had no symptoms to suggest he had ingested it, doctors said.