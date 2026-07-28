Ex-UP Minister Nanak Ram Bhurji Dies After Falling From Building In Lucknow

A former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader on Tuesday died after falling from an upper floor behind the Darulshafa new MLA Residence complex in the Hazratganj area here, police said.

Nanak Ram Bhurji, 68, was a former minister of state and member of BJP at present.

According to the police, the officer in charge of the MLA residence informed the local police outpost that a man had fallen from an upper floor behind the legislators' residential complex.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for a long time and was frequently seen roaming around the MLA residence complex, the police said.

His family have been informed, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

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