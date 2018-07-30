Ex-University Grants Commission Chief Bats For Reservation

Contractual system in government jobs should be stopped, Sukhadeo Thorat said.

Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Sukhadeo Thorat said on Sunday that wherever there was discrimination in the private sector, the reservation system should be applied.

Speaking at a seminar in Jaipur, the economist rued that privatisation and contractual employment had affected the posts under reservation in the government sector.

Opportunities are shrinking due to this, the former UGC chairperson said, adding that the contractual system in government jobs should be stopped.

"A momentum for reservation has been created but the medium (opportunities) is reducing and for this, privatisation should be stopped and wherever there is a discrimination in private sector, reservation system should be there," Mr Thorat added..

He noted that privatisation of education had created a different kind of problem where the opportunities for education had reduced. Pointing out that the funding of universities and colleges has reduced, Mr Thorat said this had affected the expansion of the education infrastructure.

Speaking at the occasion, Faizan Mustafa, the vice-chancellor of the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, alleged that the Dalits were the victim in nearly half of the crimes happening in Rajasthan.

The seminar was organised by the Dr Ambedkar SC Officer-Workers Association, Rajasthan.