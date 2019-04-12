Ex-Union Minister Krishna Tirath Rejoins Congress After 4 Years

Congress senior leaders PC Chacko welcomes former BJP leader Krishna Tirath. (PTI)

Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath on Friday rejoined the Congress after a gap of four years.

Ms Tirath, who was a Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

She contested the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls on BJP ticket but lost to the Aam Aadmi Party. She has been a two-time MP from Delhi.

