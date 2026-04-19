Ex Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi Appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner

Former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Known for his strong policy interventions, the former MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore joined the BJP in 2021 after leaving the Trinamool Congress.

He has served as railway minister, and minister of state for health and family welfare.

The appointment of a politician with long experience in governance and politics as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh is a clear departure from the conventional postings that pick only Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers, political analysts have said.

Trivedi's appointment also signals New Delhi's move to give top priority to ties with the neighbouring country, including in areas of political channels for sensitive engagements, they said.

Trivedi, with his Bengal roots and political connect, would have a better grasp of issues in the India-Bangladesh region and would likely focus on regional stability and security.

"Congratulations to Shri Dinesh Trivedi, senior BJP leader, former Union Minister and Barrackpore MP, for being appointed as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh," BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

On April 10, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, speaking to NDTV in his first interview with the Indian media since the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman came to power, described the future of bilateral ties through the prism of what he called the "slowly but surely" concept.

He indicated New Delhi and Dhaka are not starting from scratch but from memory of a relationship shaped by shared rivers, shared borders, and the kind of cultural proximity that makes formal diplomacy feel almost redundant.