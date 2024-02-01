Ex-Telangana Chief Minister KCR Takes Oath As MLA, Meets Party Leaders

Mr Rao is the leader of the Opposition in the present assembly

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as MLA on Thursday.

Mr Rao, who was re-elected to the Legislative Assembly from Gajwel segment in Siddipet district in the recent assembly polls, took oath in the presence of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the latter's chamber.

Mr Rao is the leader of the Opposition in the present assembly.

The newly-elected MLAs took oath during the first session that was held in December last year.

However, Mr Rao, also known as KCR, could not take oath as MLA then as he suffered a fracture due to a fall and underwent hip replacement surgery. He was discharged from the hospital on December 15.

Mr Rao, who was recovering post the surgery, is expected to return to active politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress won the assembly elections, defeating BRS.

Mr Rao, the first chief minister of Telangana served the office from June 2, 2014, to December 3, 2023.

After taking oath, Mr Rao later held a meeting with BRS MLAs at his residence. He briefed them about the plan of action and strategy to be followed for winning the maximum number of seats in the state (out of the total 17) in the coming Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

He also gave them suggestions to be followed during the coming budget session of the state assembly, they said.

Mr Rao claimed that BRS, which led the state on the path of progress for 10 years, alone can safeguard the interests of Telangana with its "uncompromising struggles".

