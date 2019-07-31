Ex-Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh, Wife Join BJP Day After Quitting Congress

Sanjay Singh said PM's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas" convinced him to join BJP

Former Congress Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and his wife who quit the party on Tuesday joined the BJP today.

Sanjay Singh and his wife Amit Singh, former chairperson All India Professional Congress in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP in the presence of the party's working president, JP Nadda.

They had resigned from the Congress claiming they cannot remain in a party suffering from lack of communication and clarity.

The politician, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also gave up his seat in the upper house.

"I have left the Congress because it now suffers from utter lack of communication. The leadership is hollowed out, and there is no clarity on anything," news agency ANI quoted Mr Singh, who belongs to the Amethi royal family, as saying.

The politician, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket in the 1990s, is believed to wield a lot of clout in Amethi. However, the constituency - which was believed to be a stronghold of the Congress until recently - went to the BJP's Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections. The electoral upset came as a big blow to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and many term his performance in Amethi as one of the major reasons for his decision to quit the post.

Mr Singh, who contested from Sultanpur in the recent Lok Sabha elections, did not fare that well either. He lost to the BJP's Maneka Gandhi.

The politician said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas" has convinced him to join the BJP. "He is walking the talk, and that's why the whole country is with him. The Congress, on the other hand, is living in the past and unaware of the future," he had claimed.

