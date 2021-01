A Namassivayam joined the BJP today.

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday.

The two leaders joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh. Social activist A Jayakumar also joined the party.

Mr Namassivayam lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puducherry is headed to assembly polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.