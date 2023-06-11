Ex-MLA Returns To Congress In Bihar, 6 Years After Quitting

Sunita Devi being welcomed back into the Congress in Bihar

Former Bihar Congress MLA Sunita Devi on Sunday returned to the party, six years after she had quit and joined the BJP.

She was welcomed back into the Congress at Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters, by BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

कटिहार कोढ़ा से पूर्व विधायक श्रीमती सुनीता देवी ने आज कांग्रेस पार्टी और प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डॉ @akhileshPdsingh जी के नेतृत्व में अपनी आस्था दिखाते हुए पुनः कांग्रेस पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण किया।

इस मौके पर पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री तारिक अनवर जी, कांग्रेस विधयक दल नेता… pic.twitter.com/WMbYYvTKgy — Bihar Congress (@INCBihar) June 11, 2023

Singh said the return of Sunita Devi, who had won Korha, a reserved seat, for the Congress in 2005, "would give a boost to the party's Dalit outreach".

The former MLA had joined the BJP in June, 2017.

