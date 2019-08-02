Ex-Maldives Vice President Adheeb Stays Put In Ship, No Word On Exit

The Maldivian leader was still on the ship and Central government agencies were seized of the situation

A day after he arrived in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on a cargo vessel without any valid documents, the former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor today continued to stay put in the ship and police authorities said they had no update on when he will leave home.

The Maldivian leader was still on the ship and Central government agencies were seized of the situation, and district police as of now has no update on the matter, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

The ship was close to the berth and besides the dignitary, the nine other crew members were also on the ship, he added.

Going by an earlier input of the Centre that the Maldivian national did not have valid documents, it was expected that he will leave home, he said.

However, it was not known as to when he will exit, the official added.

The role of the local police was confined to providing security, he pointed out.

Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor had reached India on Thursday via sea route but was denied entry as he did not possess any valid document.

While the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday said he "cannot deboard now, since there was no information about him coming to India," the Ministry of External Affairs had said he had not entered the country through a designated entry point.

"There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in Delhi.

"In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India," Mr Kumar said about Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor's entry.



