Ex-Maharashtra Minister Accuses Son Of "Forcibly Occupying" His House "I have frequently asked him orally and in writing to vacate the house and go to his own residence. But, he is not willing to listen," Ranjeet Deshmukh in his complaint said.

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ranjeet Deshmukh has filed a police complaint against his younger son for "forcibly occupying" his house and "not vacating it" despite repeated requests, police said today.



Mr Deshmukh, who owns a house near GPO Square, Civil Lines in Nagpur, filed the complaint with Sitabuldi police station against son Dr Amol on May 5.



Senior inspector of Sitabuldi police station, H K Kharabe, confirmed that they have received a written complaint from Mr Deshmukh.



"I am a senior citizen and I have been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the past 10 years, for which I am undergoing treatment," Mr Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, said in the complaint.



"I have two sons, who have separate bungalows. But for the last four-five years, my younger son Amol has forcibly occupied the second and third floors of my house along with his family and carried out renovations without my permission," he said.



"I have frequently asked him orally and in writing to vacate the house and go to his own residence. But, he is not willing to listen. Due to all this I have lost my peace of mind," the complaint said.



Mr Deshmukh further said that Amol's friends and staff keep visiting the house regularly, which has disturbed the peace and affected his health.



"As a result, I have deployed private security guards and instructed them not to let anyone enter the house. It may lead to some untoward incident. Therefore, police should take necessary action in this regard," he said.



When contacted, inspector Kharabe said, "It is a family issue, but necessary steps will be taken as per the law."



