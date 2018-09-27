Ex-Gujarat Finance Minister Dead, PM Modi Pays Condolences

Manoharsinh Jadeja, popularly known as 'Dada', was the descendant of the royal family of Rajkot.

All India | | Updated: September 27, 2018 23:55 IST
Ex-Gujarat Finance Minister Dead, PM Modi Pays Condolences

PM Modi said he was saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Minister. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered his condolences over the death of former Gujarat Minister Manoharsinh Jadeja.

Mr Jadeja who had served as finance minister in the erstwhile Congress government in Gujarat died at his residence in Rajkot Thursday. He was 83.

Manoharsinh Jadeja, popularly known as 'Dada', was the descendant of the royal family of Rajkot.

"Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Minister Shri Manoharsinh Jadeja Ji. Respected across party lines, he made a mark as a dedicated legislator and good administrator. My thoughts are with his family and well wishers in this sad hour," he tweeted. 

