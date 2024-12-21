Ex Cricketer Robin Uthappa Faces Arrest Warrant For Alleged Provident Fund Fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud in connection with the provident fund contributions of employees at a clothing company run by him. He has time till December 27 to pay the dues of nearly Rs 24 lakh, or face arrest.

Mr Uthappa is the director of Bengaluru-based Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The company failed to remit the damages of about Rs 23,36,602, which is to be recovered from the former Team India player, said Regional PF Commissioner Sadakshari Gopal Reddy in the arrest warrant issued on December 4.

The 39-year-old former batsman is accused of deducting provident funds from the salary of his employees but not depositing the funds into the accounts of his employees.

Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the Provident Fund Accounts of the poor workers, the letter said, asking the police to arrest Mr Uthappa and return the warrant on or before December 27.

Mr Uthappa has played 59 international matches for India and has been a popular player in the Indian Premier League. He has scored a total of 1,183 runs and has seven half-centuries to his name in international cricket.