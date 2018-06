He was kidnapped on the Pune-Bengaluru highway (Representational)

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons while he was on his way to Mumbai, and released later, police said.The incident took place this afternoon when the former police officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was heading for Mumbai from Karad in Satara district.Some persons intercepted his car on the Pune-Bengaluru highway and took him to Ratnagiri district where they released him, as per the officer's complaint. A police source said that he was carrying a huge amount of cash in the car, and further probe was on.