Ex-CBI Officer Among Two Arrested In Rs 25 Lakh Bribery Case

The arrested people have been remanded to police custody till October 9, CBI said

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two, including a former CBI official, in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case.

In a statement, the CBI said, the accused were found in a conspiracy to influence the ongoing investigation of a case and that there was a demand for Rs 50 lakh from the accused person's company through one chartered accountant (CA) to influence the ongoing investigation of a case in favor of the said company.

In a trap laid by the CBI, the CA and the former official were arrested for allegedly exchanging of Rs 25 lakh between them on behalf of the said company. The alleged bribe money was recovered from the residence of the former official.

Searches were conducted at eight places, including in Delhi and Ranchi. The premises of the accused were searched which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash.

Both the arrested persons were produced before the Special Judge, Delhi, on Saturday and were remanded to police custody till October 9, as per the CBI's statement.