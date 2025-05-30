Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Odisha Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate Arrested Bribery Case

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Odisha Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate Arrested Bribery Case
The CBI conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs and arrested the officer. (File)
New Delhi:

The CBI has arrested Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate in Odisha, Chintan Raghuvanshi, in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Friday.

The agency had conducted a trap operation on Thursday on getting inputs that the officer was allegedly going to take the bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based mining businessman, they said.

Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch IRS officer, was allegedly caught during the operation and later arrested after questioning, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chintan Raghuvanshi, Chintan Raghuvanshi Bribery Case, Odisha News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com