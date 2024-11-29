Ex Bureaucrat, Former Top Cop, Retired Judge: Who's On Sambhal Mosque Body

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel constituted a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, to be headed by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora (Retired), to probe the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, ahead of an Archaeological Survey of India examination of a Mughal era mosque.

The other two members of the commission are retired IAS Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS Arvind Kumar Jain.

Scope Of Inquiry

The commission will submit a report on whether the incident was planned or a "sudden" event, and also on the effectiveness of law and order arrangements made by the District Administration and police. The committee will also give suggestions regarding non- recurrence of such type of incidents in future. The commission will submit its report in two months.

About Justice Arora

Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, a retired judge of Allahabad High Court, has served as the chairman of UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Justice Arora is a law graduate from Lucknow University and holds a PG Diploma degree in Labor Law from Indian Law Institute, New Delhi. After practicing law in the Allahabad High Court, he was appointed as an additional judge in the High Court on 13 February, 2009 and became a regular judge from 24 December, 2010. He retired in 2019 and immediately after retirement, he was appointed the chairman of RERA by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government.

About Amit Mohan Prasad

As per his LinkedIn profile, Mr Prasad joined the Indian Administrative Service in August 1989, going on to serve in various positions, including as the District Magistrate of Jalaun, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. During his tenure, he oversaw the conduct of three Lok Sabha and one Vidhan Sabha elections in these four districts.

In 2015, he started Direct Benefit Transfer in Agricultural Subsidies. He also developed the cluster model of Covid vaccination in February 2020, when he was Additional Chief Secretary of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department

About Arvind Kumar Jain

Mr Jain, a 1979 cadre officer, was took charge as the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police in 2015. His appointment came just two months ahead of his retirement. However, the government extended his tenure by another three months.

He holds an MA in Modern History and hails from Saharanpur.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea by the Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal against the November 19 order of the local court for the survey of the mosque. Four people died in the November 24 violence.