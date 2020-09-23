Ex Bihar Top Cop Is 'Robin Hood' Pandey In New Music Video As He Quits

Criminals have never been this scared, goes the song sung by singer Deepak Thakur

On a day Gupteshwar Pandey quit as Bihar police chief, a music video that dubs him the "Robin Hood of Bihar" debuted online and quickly became a hit.

The video stars the former police officer as the lone hero, calls him the man who "got justice" for Sushant Singh Rajput. If he plans to contest the Bihar election - as reports suggest - and was going for the "crusader cop" credo, the video nails it, many would say.

The only other star is Deepak Thakur, singer, lyricist and composer of the song. A Bigg Boss contestant, Thakur is best known for his number from the film "Gangs of Wasseypur".

The video's launch was timed to Mr Pandey's voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service on Tuesday.

In the four-minute video, the former top cop struts his stuff in his uniform and shades, straightens his badge, signs files and smirks at the mirror, Singham-style. A shot has a tiger morphing into the ex-officer.

To the sound of gunshots and sirens, the video describes the officer as a "Janata ka hero" and the nemesis for the bad guys.

The highlight of the video is the part on Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood star whose death left thousands of his fans in shock, triggered social media campaigns and became a political controversy in Bihar, his home state.

"Sushant superstar, you were Bihar's treasure... The DGP came, he faced attacks but he took the case to the CBI. (The DGP) is the pride of the nation...," Deepak Thakur sings.

Criminals have never been this scared, goes the song.

In the final frames, the former Director General of Police swaps his uniform for the casual all-black look that he sported today for his first press conference after quitting.

While refusing to reveal his plans just yet, Mr Pandey made it clear that politics is on the table. He also did not rule out contesting the Bihar election, due in weeks, claiming that people from various districts were coming to meet him and he would follow their advice on serving society.

The video has been viewed 69,000 times and has received over 10,000 likes since it popped up on YouTube.