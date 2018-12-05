VVIP Chopper Case: On Christian Michel Extradition, Accused Ex-Air Chief SP Tyagi's Response

Former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi lashed out at the media for confronting him.

After Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore Agusta Westland chopper deal, was extradited to India, another accused in the case - former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi- refused to comment on the development and instead lashed out at the media for confronting him.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, a fuming Tyagi said, "Who are you to ask me such a question? You can't disturb me like this. Please be respectful while asking such questions."

Mr Tyagi along with his brother was granted bail on September 12 in the AgustaWestland case. Besides the Tyagis, the court had also granted bail to another accused on the same day. The court had granted them bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh each and the same amount as surety.

Christian Michel arrived in New Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday after being extradited to India from Dubai and will face the court today.

He is one of the three middlemen being investigated over charges of organising bribes to push the VVIP chopper deal with decision-makers in India.

The Agusta Westland chopper case involves a 3,600-crore contract for the purchase of 12 luxury helicopters to be used by top Indian leaders like the President, Prime Minister and other VIPs.