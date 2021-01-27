Ex-AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala Health Stable: Hospital Ahead Of Her Jail Release

VK Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20, days ahead of her scheduled release. (File)

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's health condition is stable, hosptial where the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is admitted, said today giving update on her status moments before her release from jail. The 63-year-old, who is serving jail sentence in a corruption case, was admitted to the medical college after she contracted Coronavirus.

"Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented, her pulse rate is 76/minute & blood pressure is 166/86 mmHg," the hospital said in a statement. Ms Sasikala will be freed today from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Prison after spending four years in jail in a corruption case.

Ms Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20, days ahead of her scheduled release. She was admitted to Bengaluru's Bowring hospital and later shifted to the Victoria hospital.

She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, a trait of COVID-19, but her earlier Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, on suspicion, fresh tests were conducted last Thursday, which confirmed the COVID-19 infection.

Ms Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who came to Bengaluru on learning about her illness, had told reporters she was stable.

"I got reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well. Good care is given. They are monitoring her," Mr Dhinakaran had said last week.

On Monday, he said the decision to discharge her would be taken after consultation with the doctors.

Ms Sasikala was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 in the ₹ 66 crore disproportionate assets case. Her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and J Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran were also convicted in the case.