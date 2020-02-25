Every Nation Has The Right To Secure, Controlled Borders: Donald Trump

"Our borders will always be closed to terrorists and terrorism," Donald Trump said

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his government will always welcome newcomers who share values the country espouses and his government was working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admission and pays a big price.

Addressing a huge gathering at a ''Namaste Trump'' event, he said every nation has the right to secure and controlled borders.

"In the United States, we have also made clear that while our country will always welcome newcomers who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorists and terrorism and to any form of extremism," Donald Trump said.

"That is why we have taken historic steps to improve screening and vetting of applications for entry, and we are working to ensure that anyone who threatens the security of our citizens is denied admission and will pay a very, very big, costly price," he added.