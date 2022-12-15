'Even Now Questions Being Raised On Civil Liberties': Amitabh Bachchan

Film icon Amitabh Bachchan, known to steer clear of political controversies, made a rare comment on the politically sensitive issue of civil liberties and freedom of expression at the inauguration of Kolkata's International film fest today.

After talking at length on British censorship, pre-Independence films against oppressors, communalism, and on social unity, Mr Bachchan said: "Even now, and I'm sure my colleagues on stage would agree questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression".