'Even If Ambedkar Returns...': PM Attacks Opposition Over Constitution Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Opposition for saying the Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term. At a rally in Nagpur district, PM Modi said BR Ambedkar's "soul must be blessing me" for scrapping special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

"If the Constitution was so important, why wasn't it in force in the entire country till Article 370 was scrapped (in 2019)? The Opposition resisted it because it was soft on separatists," PM Modi said. "Ambedkar's soul must be blessing Modi after the abrogation of Article 370," he added.

"The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution," PM Modi said, and accused the Congress of trying to "destroy the Constitution" by imposing Emergency in the country.

The Prime Minister, who is the BJP's top star campaigner, alleged the Opposition has been fooling people by saying the Constitution would be changed if he and his party win the Lok Sabha elections again. "Didn't democracy come under threat during the Emergency?" he said.

This was PM Modi's second visit to Vidarbha, where voting will be held in the first phase on April 19. On Monday, he campaigned for the BJP nominees of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

PM Modi said Dalits and tribals in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have now got constitutional rights, while under the Congress's rule they were ignored for vote bank politics.

"The work I have done in last 10 years is just an appetiser; the main course is yet to come. For the next five years, your dream is Modi's sankalp. Each and every moment of mine is dedicated for your welfare and the country's progress. 24/7 for 2047," the Prime Minister said.

With inputs from PTI