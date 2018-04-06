Even I Should Not Be Spared If Found Involved In Corruption: Manohar Lal Khattar "I too should not be spared if I am found involved in corruption," Mr Khattar told reporters in Panchkula when asked to comment on the alleged cash-for-job racket.

"I too should not be spared if I am found involved in corruption," Mr Khattar told reporters in Panchkula when asked to comment on the alleged cash-for-job racket.



Mr Khattar said the racket, unearthed in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), was being run for long.



"Probes are being conducted to ascertain its depth. No matter how big, the guilty will not be spared. The money taken by the accused from the aspirants would be recovered and action will be taken against them. Those arrested are being interrogated," he added.



Earlier today, Congress sought a time-bound probe into the matter by two sitting judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and said the claims of transparency by the Khattar government "stood exposed".



Alleging that an attempt was being made to "cover up" the "biggest ever" scam in the history of Haryana, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the responsibility for the wrongdoing lies at the doorstep of chief minister, and demanded that the chairman and members of the HSSC be sacked.



The flying squad of the chief minister yesterday unearthed the alleged cash-for-job racket involving employees of the HSSC and other departments and "brokers".



They would take money from aspirants for selection in government jobs, an official spokesperson had said.



