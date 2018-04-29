Even Businessmen And Police Chiefs Commit Suicide: Madhya Pradesh Minister On Farmer Suicides

"Suicide kaun nahi karta?(Who doesn't commit suicide?) Vyapaari karta hai, police commissioner bhi karta hai. Yeh poore world ki problem hai. (Businessmen, police commissioners also commit suicide. It is a global problem) Suicide ka kaaran jo suicide kar rha hai sirf usse pata hai. Hum log sirf andaaza lagaate hain"(Only the people who commit suicide know the reason, we can only guess), Mr Patidar told news agency ANI on Sunday.
The remarks came from the minister of a state, which has seen over 20 per cent rise in farmer suicides since 2013. The union agriculture minister, Purushottam Rupala, on March 20, had informed the Lok Sabha that there was a 21 per cent rise in farmer suicides in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh has seen a wave of farmer protests in 2017. Three farmers allegedly committed suicide in 24 hours, in last June. Acute agrarian distress culminated in clashes between farmers and the police in Mandsaur, where five farmers were killed in police firing on June 6, last year.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)