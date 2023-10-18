Ethics Committee To Hear BJP MP's Complaint Against Mahua Moitra On Oct 26

The Lok Sabha ethics committee has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anand Dehadrai for a hearing on October 26 in connection with their "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

This comes a day after Mr Dubey's complaint against Ms Moitra was referred to the ethics committee.

Ms Moitra "took bribes to ask questions" in parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Dubey has alleged. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the BJP MP has accused the Trinamool leader of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt of House and criminal conspiracy.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr Dubey had said he had received a letter from Mr Dehadrai, sharing "irrefutable evidence of bribes" allegedly exchanged between Ms Moitra and business tycoon Darshan for asking questions in Parliament.

Ms Moitra has denied the allegations and said she is prepared for any inquiry.

The Hiranandani Group, too, has trashed the allegations. "We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so," a spokesperson said.

The Hiranandani Group lost energy and infra contracts to Adani Group and Ms Moitra's questions were directed at perpetuating the Hiranandani Group's interests, Mr Dubey indicated in the letter to the Speaker.

The Adani Group has said the allegations against Ms Moitra proves that some groups and individuals have been "working overtime" to harm its "name, goodwill and market standing".

"In this particular case, the lawyer's complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018," an Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)