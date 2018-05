Karnataka Election Result: Omar Abdullah was not too pleased with the poll result. (Fire)

Reacting philosophically to the Congress defeat in Karnataka, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday invoked Shakespeare to describe the electoral debacle.The National Conference leader wrote on his widely followed Twitter page: "Et tu Karnataka."Similar words were uttered by Julius Caesar in Shakespeare's sublime tragedy when Caesar's best friend Brutus stabbed him. The BJP was set to oust the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly vote count.

