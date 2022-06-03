No Mining, Factories Within 1 Km Of Sanctuaries, Parks: Supreme Court

The Chief Conservator of each state will prepare a list of existing structures that come under ESZs.

There can be no mining or factories in a 1-km buffer zone of at least 1 km around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, the Supreme Court ordered on Friday, issuing a slew of directives on regulating activities in and around eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) across the country.

Manufacturing and similar activities underway along these zones will go on only with the permission of the Chief Conservator of Forests, the court ruled.

The Chief Conservator of each state will prepare a list of existing structures that come under the ESZ designation and submit it within three months, the Supreme Court said.

There can be no mining within wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, it added.