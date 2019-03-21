Estuarine Crocodile Allegedly Killed By Fishermen In Odisha

The carcass bore injury marks and it was most probably caught in the fishing net (Representational)

A group of fishermen allegedly killed a 10-foot-long estuarine crocodile at Nalitapatia village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, Forest officials said Thursday.

The officials said they have spotted the carcass of the crocodile near a bathing ghat on the Brahmani river in the village on Thursday.

Its a sub-adult species. The carcass bore injury marks and it was most probably caught in the fishing net, they said.

The crocodile had strayed into human settlement areas and had reportedly devoured domesticated animals. This might have angered the locals to kill the animal which enjoys ''protected'' status under wildlife legal provisions, said sources.

"As estuarine croc spotted dead comes under scheduled and protected animal, a case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been registered. The reptiles body has been sent for post-mortem," said Divisional Forest Officer, B P Acharya.

In all probability, the crocodile had fallen prey to unlawful fishing activity in prohibited water-bodies. The croc might have got entangled in fishing nets. Later the fishermen might have killed it. As the animal body bore marks of injury, it could be conclusively inferred that it was a case of unnatural death, said officials.

The species are itinerant in nature and stray into adjoining water-bodies because of its increase in hyper-salinity contents. After a temporary sojourn, they leave for their permanent habitation corridors within Bhitarkanika habitation corridors, according to forest officials.

More than four decades back, India and United Nations Development Programme had undertaken a joint crocodile conservation initiative.

The programme had been launched in 1975 when Bhitarkanika was accorded wildlife sanctuary status and at that time, there was estimated to be 95 crocodiles, including 34 adults. Now, the population has swollen to 1742, thanks to the conservation measures.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.