"Era Of 7-8 Year Timelines Over": Devendra Fadnavis On Project Delays

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed strong displeasure over delays in the execution of infrastructure projects, warning officials and contractors that prolonged timelines would no longer be tolerated.

During a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Infrastructure War Room, Fadnavis questioned project authorities and demanded greater accountability for missed deadlines. The chief minister said that the era of projects stretching for seven or eight years was over. A video from the meeting has since gone viral on social media.

During the review held at Sahyadri Guest House, he criticised what he described as a culture of accepting delays as routine, arguing that such an approach results in significant losses.

“The era of projects dragging on for 7 or 8 years is over—I'm telling you. It causes so much loss—a loss for the country, a loss for everyone. First, firmly establish in your minds that a deadline means a deadline—a timeline is a timeline!” he said.

Questioning the officials present, Fadnavis sought explanations for the delays and also indicated that continued inaction could lead to restrictions on contractors receiving future assignments.

"Don't leave work to chance. How will work get done this way? Is this a project meant to span generations? The work is dragging on for a whole generation. If things are going to be delayed to this extent, I won't assign any further projects; I'll halt everything across the board,” he added.

At one point, Fadnavis questioned how contracts had been awarded without sufficient groundwork and criticised the 'sluggish' pace of execution. He directed officials to submit a detailed project timeline to the government's war room. “Things are moving at a very sluggish, lethargic pace; it's all being left to chance—this won't do,” he added.

Fadnavis said that infrastructure projects should be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

“Everyone needs to understand that these timelines cannot be dragged out indefinitely. No project should be allowed to drag on for generations. All our other projects must be completed within three to three-and-a-half years,” he added.

During the review meeting, Fadnavis also issued directions on several key infrastructure projects. He directed officials to speed up redevelopment work at the BDD Chawls in Worli, Naigaon, and NM Joshi Marg.

He further instructed officials to accelerate progress on major connectivity projects, including the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and Bandra-Versova Sea Link.

Stressing the need for faster execution, Fadnavis warned that officials and contractors responsible for delays would face strict action.