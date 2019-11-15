Environment Ministry Clarifies On Officials Missing From Delhi Pollution Meet

Environment ministry clarified that some of its officials were present at the Delhi pollution meet

With eyebrows being raised on the absence of top environment ministry officials from a key parliamentary panel meeting on the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the ministry clarified on Friday that some of its officials were present during the deliberations, while one was busy in a crucial Supreme Court hearing.

A statement issued by a spokesperson said the ministry was represented by the deputy secretary and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) officials at the meeting convened by Parliament's Standing Committee on Urban Development.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference that he would look into the matter.

"I will find out and investigate," he said when asked about it.

The ministry spokesperson said the joint secretary could not attend the meeting as she was to appear in a matter in the Supreme Court.

"Also, detailed notes were submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development prior, as was asked," he added.

According to sources, top officials of the environment ministry, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal commissioners stayed away from the meeting held on Friday.

