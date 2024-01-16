Ensure Mukhtar Ansari Doesn't Face Any 'Unforeseen Situation': UP Told

Mukhtar Ansari was elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly multiple times.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to continue with the security measures to ensure that gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail in the state, is not visited with any "unforeseen situation".

The Supreme Court, which perused the chart placed before it indicating the security arrangements made for Mukhtar Ansari, observed they appeared to be "formidable enough".

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea filed by Umar Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, raising the issue of safety and security of his father even within the jail premises and also to transfer him to any other prison outside Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, placed before the bench the details about number of cases pending against Mukhtar Ansari at different stages and on the security arrangements.

He said details of cases involved those which are at the stage of investigation and also at trial stage.

"They (security arrangements) appear formidable enough. That is our impression," the bench observed.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, requested the bench to adjourn the matter to July.

The bench observed that the ASG has brought to its notice certain measures.

"Even with all the measures, things may happen. We may not be certain about that. For the moment, whatever is being done, let it continue," the bench said.

It noted that Mukhtar Ansari was earlier permitted to attend the court hearings in the cases involving him through virtual mode.

"Having regard to the above and notwithstanding the concerns raised on the security of the detenue by the petitioner's counsel, we deem it appropriate to direct the authorities of Uttar Pradesh state to continue with all the security measures to ensure that detenu Mukhtar Ansari is not visited with any unforeseen situation," the bench said.

It posted the matter for further hearing in the third week of July.

The petitioner moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to transfer Mukhtar Ansari to any prison outside Uttar Pradesh, saying he apprehends "imminent and serious threat" to his life.

Umar Ansari has said in his petition that as Mukhtar Ansari belongs to a political party that is opposed to the state's ruling BJP, both "politically and ideologically", his family has been a target of "persecution" by the state.

Mukhtar Ansari was elected to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly multiple times from Mau constituency.

The plea said several attempts have already been made on the life of Mukhtar Ansari by those inimical to him in view of his political affiliations and he has already been attacked five times in the past

