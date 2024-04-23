Ensure Children Below 13 Get Seats With Parents In Flight: Aviation Body To Airlines

DGCA has told all airlines to ensure children up to 12 years are given seats with a parent.

Aviation body DGCA has asked all airlines to ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents or guardians in a flight.

The directive comes against the backdrop of instances of children below the age of 13 years were not seated along with their parents or guardians during the flight.

"Airlines shall ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained," the DGCA said in a statement today.



