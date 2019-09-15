'Progress Incomplete Without Their Zeal': PM Tweets On Engineers' Day

Engineer's Day 2019: Sir MV was awarded nation's highest honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1955.

September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania in memory of Bharat Ratna recipient and engineering pioneer of India Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, popularly known as Sir MV. A civil engineer and statesman, Mr Visvesvaraya was born on this day in 1861 in Muddenahalli village (in present day Karnataka).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to pay his tribute to "exemplary engineer" Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and said "engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination."

Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019

Sir MV was awarded nation's highest honour, Bharat Ratna, in 1955. He was the chief engineer responsible for the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in North-West suburb of Mysuru city and chief engineer of flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad. He was also awarded several honorary degrees from eight universities in India.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also took to Twitter to remember Mr Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and wish people on Engineer's Day. "His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all," he wrote.

Tributes to one of India's foremost engineers Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. His contribution is a great source of inspiration for all.



Also, greetings to all the hardworking engineers on #EngineersDay. Your role in nation building is indispensable. pic.twitter.com/z1WkcK3DV7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alo paid homage to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. "Homage to famous engineer and Bharat Ratna recipient M Visvesvaraya. His birthday is celebrated as #EngineersDay . My best wishes to all engineers on this day," she wrote on Twitter.

Business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to cheer for engineers on this day by sharing a small video as a tribute. "Interesting that Engineer's Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays!" he said.

He shared a video showing a little girl building a car race track from scratch all by herself. "At Mahindra, we celebrate all our past and present engineers, and as this film shows, we are cheering on all our future engineers as well!" he wrote.

Interesting that Engineer's Day is being celebrated on a Sunday. I guess the brains of Engineers truly are at work even on holidays! At Mahindra, we celebrate all our past and present engineers, and as this film shows, we are cheering on all our future engineers as well! pic.twitter.com/sUsiagERpy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2019

During November 1909, M Visvesvaraya was appointed as Chief Engineer of Mysore State. During 1912, he was appointed as diwan (second minister) of princely state of Mysore. He was diwan for seven years. Mr Visvesvaraya was instrumental in the founding of the Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1917, one of the first engineering institutes in India.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawan was among those who paid his tributes to Mr Visvesvaraya on Engineer's Day. "My sincere tributes to Bharat Ratna Shri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary. On this Engineers Day, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Engineers who play a vital role in nation building," he wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also paid tributes to M Visvesvaraya on his 158th birth anniversary on behalf of the party.

Tributes to the engineering father of the nation Bharat Ratna Shri M. Visvesvaraya on his 158th birth anniversary. #EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/QJ9omdsHEV — BJP (@BJP4India) September 15, 2019

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited the creative changes in India to the engineers of the nation while wishing everyone on M Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.