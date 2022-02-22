Engineering College Professor Hit By Train In Maharashtra, Dies: Cops

He was crossing rail tracks when the train hit him, police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old professor teaching at an engineering college died after being hit by a speeding train at a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Prateek Sopan Bagde, was a resident of Jagruti Nagar and teaching at an engineering college in Nagpur, they said.

He was crossing rail tracks in the Taj Nagar area after parking his motorcycle nearby when the train hit him on late Monday night, the police said.

A trackman, Devkaran Mishra (28), spotted Bagde's body at around 12.20 am on Tuesday and informed the Mankapur police.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)